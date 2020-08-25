Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwakuni City Mayor Fukuda tours AMC Terminal [Image 5 of 13]

    Iwakuni City Mayor Fukuda tours AMC Terminal

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.25.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Lauren Brune 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni commanding officer, and Iwakuni City Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda tour the Air Mobility Command (AMC) terminal at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 25, 2020. The purpose of the tour was to show how the risk mitigation measures and processes enforced at the AMC terminal help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep the station and local community safe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lauren Brune)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 03:52
    Photo ID: 6327045
    VIRIN: 200825-M-LP762-1029
    Resolution: 5744x3829
    Size: 11.54 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni City Mayor Fukuda tours AMC Terminal [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Prevention
    MCAS Iwakuni
    PCS
    Iwakuni
    Mayor Fukuda
    COVID-19
    AMC Terminal

