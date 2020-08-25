U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni commanding officer, and Iwakuni City Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda tour the Air Mobility Command (AMC) terminal at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 25, 2020. The purpose of the tour was to show how the risk mitigation measures and processes enforced at the AMC terminal help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep the station and local community safe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lauren Brune)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 03:51 Photo ID: 6327043 VIRIN: 200825-M-LP762-1019 Resolution: 6394x4263 Size: 14.32 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iwakuni City Mayor Fukuda tours AMC Terminal [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.