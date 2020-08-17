200817-N-UN063-1017 BAUCAU, Timor-Leste (Aug. 17, 2020) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Matthew Backus, from Cleveland, Ohio, assigned to U.S Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Timor-Leste, builds formwork for a concrete pad for the construction of a three-room school house. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman David Hoelting/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 03:20
|Photo ID:
|6327033
|VIRIN:
|200817-N-UN063-1017
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|BAUCAU, TL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Seabees Construct School House in Timor-Leste [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT