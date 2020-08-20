Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Construct School House in Timor-Leste [Image 5 of 6]

    Seabees Construct School House in Timor-Leste

    EAST TIMOR

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    200820-N-UN063-1013 BAUCAU, Timor-Leste (Aug. 20, 2020) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Matthew Backus, from Cleveland, Ohio, and Utilitiesman 3rd Class Cody Trautwein, from Thornton, Colo., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Timor-Leste, tie rebar for footers for the construction of a three-room school house. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman David Hoelting/Released)

