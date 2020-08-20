Seabees Construct School House in Timor-Leste

200820-N-UN063-1013 BAUCAU, Timor-Leste (Aug. 20, 2020) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Matthew Backus, from Cleveland, Ohio, and Utilitiesman 3rd Class Cody Trautwein, from Thornton, Colo., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Timor-Leste, tie rebar for footers for the construction of a three-room school house. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman David Hoelting/Released)

Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 Location: TL Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US Hometown: THORNTON, CO, US