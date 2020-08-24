USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldier participates in simulated media interview

Sgt. Patiellos F. Faria, an infantryman with 25th Infantry Division, listens to constructive feedback after a simulated media interview on August 24, 2020 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii as part of the USARPAC Best Warrior Compeition. The USARPAC BWC 2020 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.

Date Taken: 08.24.2020
Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US