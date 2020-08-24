Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldier participates in simulated media interview [Image 2 of 4]

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldier participates in simulated media interview

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Spc. Brennen A. Olsen, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with 25th Infantry Division, answers questions during a simulated media interview on August 24, 2020 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii as part of the USARPAC Best Warrior Compeition. The USARPAC BWC 2020 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 00:28
    Photo ID: 6326955
    VIRIN: 200824-A-SX958-0054
    Resolution: 6286x4207
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldier participates in simulated media interview [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

