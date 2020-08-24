USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers compete in ACFT event

Sgt. Patiellos Faria, an infantryman with 1st Battalion 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, executes the leg tuck and twist during an Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the US Army Pacific’s Best Warrior Competition on August 24, 2020 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The USARPAC BWC 2020 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.

