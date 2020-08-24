Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers compete in ACFT event [Image 6 of 8]

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers compete in ACFT event

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Sgt. Patiellos Faria, an infantryman with 1st Battalion 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, throws a medicine ball during an Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the US Army Pacific’s Best Warrior Competition on August 24, 2020 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The USARPAC BWC 2020 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 23:28
    Photo ID: 6326904
    VIRIN: 200824-A-PO701-791
    Resolution: 5490x3660
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers compete in ACFT event [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers compete in ACFT event
    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers compete in ACFT event
    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers compete in ACFT event
    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers compete in ACFT event
    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers compete in ACFT event
    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers compete in ACFT event
    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers compete in ACFT event
    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers compete in ACFT event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    Best Warrior Competition
    US Army Pacific
    Tropic Lightning
    USARPAC BWC 2020
    USARPAC BWC 20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT