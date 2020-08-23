Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and Royal Canadian Navy Conclude Operation Nanook with Live-Fire Exercise

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and Royal Canadian Navy Conclude Operation Nanook with Live-Fire Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200823-N-NQ285-1313 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2020) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) fires its 5 inch gun at an unmanned aircraft during a live-fire exercise with the Royal Canadian Navy concluding Operation Nanook August 23, 2020. Thomas Hudner participates in Canadian Operation Nanook alongside US Coast Guard, Canadian, French, and Danish Allies to enhance their Arctic capabilities, and meet the requirements outlined in each nation’s respective defense policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Connally)

