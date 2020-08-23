USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and Royal Canadian Navy Conclude Operation Nanook with Live-Fire Exercise

200823-N-NQ285-1024 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2020) Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ville de Québec (FFH 332) fires live ammunition during a live-fire exercise with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) concluding Operation Nanook August 23, 2020. Thomas Hudner participates in Canadian Operation Nanook alongside US Coast Guard, Canadian, French, and Danish Allies to enhance their Arctic capabilities, and meet the requirements outlined in each nation’s respective defense policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Connally)

