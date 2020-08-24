Personnel at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston hold a planning section meeting to discuss preparations and logistics for the incoming Tropical Storm Laura in Houston, Texas, Aug. 24, 2020. The storm is scheduled to make landfall later this week. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 17:46
|Photo ID:
|6326456
|VIRIN:
|200824-G-VE919-1002
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Laura along Texas Coast [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Paige Hause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
