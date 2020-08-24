Personnel at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston hold a planning section meeting to discuss preparations and logistics for the incoming Tropical Storm Laura in Houston, Texas, Aug. 24, 2020. The storm is scheduled to make landfall later this week. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 17:46 Photo ID: 6326456 VIRIN: 200824-G-VE919-1002 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.98 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Laura along Texas Coast [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Paige Hause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.