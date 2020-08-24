Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Laura along Texas Coast [Image 1 of 2]

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Personnel at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston hold a planning section meeting to discuss preparations and logistics for the incoming Tropical Storm Laura in Houston, Texas, Aug. 24, 2020. The storm is scheduled to make landfall later this week. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 17:46
    Photo ID: 6326455
    VIRIN: 200824-G-VE919-1001
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 10.78 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Laura along Texas Coast [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Paige Hause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sector Houston-Galveston
    hurricane preparedness
    pre-staging
    Gulf Coast region
    Tropical Storm Laura
    Storm 2020

