    MCAS Beaufort Leadership Train with Special Reaction Team [Image 7 of 7]

    MCAS Beaufort Leadership Train with Special Reaction Team

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Buss 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Col. Karl Arbogast, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Sergeant Maj. Jonathan Wyble, air station sergeant major and Maj. William Tomasezk, provost marshall, trained with the Special Reaction Team for MCAS Beaufort, Aug. 24. The training consisted of doing close-quarter combat drills, multiple target engagements, hostage drills and off-hand shooting. The Marines assigned to the SRT are military police officer who are the top performers within their job field. SRT assists in operations aboard the air station and MCRD Parris Island.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 17:09
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Beaufort Leadership Train with Special Reaction Team [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Nicholas Buss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

