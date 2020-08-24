MCAS Beaufort Leadership Train with Special Reaction Team

Col. Karl Arbogast, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Sergeant Maj. Jonathan Wyble, air station sergeant major and Maj. William Tomasezk, provost marshall, trained with the Special Reaction Team for MCAS Beaufort, Aug. 24. The training consisted of doing close-quarter combat drills, multiple target engagements, hostage drills and off-hand shooting. The Marines assigned to the SRT are military police officer who are the top performers within their job field. SRT assists in operations aboard the air station and MCRD Parris Island.

