    USS Tripoli [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Tripoli

    AT SEA

    08.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    200822-N-XN177-1305 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 22, 2020) – Sailors stand watch in the amphibious air traffic control center aboard the USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 22, 2020. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Peter Burghart/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 16:23
    Photo ID: 6326273
    VIRIN: 200822-N-XN177-1305
    Resolution: 4779x3186
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

