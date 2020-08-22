200822-N-XN177-1299 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 22, 2020) – Air Traffic Controlman 1st Class Andrew Shipman stands watch in the amphibious air traffic control center aboard the USS Tripoli (LHA7), Aug. 22, 2020. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Peter Burghart/Released)

