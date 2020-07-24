Meet GLWACH’s new commander, born and raised in the Show-Me State

Col. Aaron Pitney (right), who took command of General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital June 23, speaks with Lt. Col. Angela Diebal-Lee, deputy commander for readiness. Pitney was born and raised in Missouri and his father also served in the Army, graduating from Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood in 1955. (Photo by Brian Hill)

