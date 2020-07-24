Col. Aaron Pitney (right), who took command of General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital June 23, speaks with Lt. Col. Angela Diebal-Lee, deputy commander for readiness. Pitney was born and raised in Missouri and his father also served in the Army, graduating from Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood in 1955. (Photo by Brian Hill)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 14:19
|Photo ID:
|6325947
|VIRIN:
|200724-A-SZ333-001
|Resolution:
|1200x781
|Size:
|185.17 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Meet GLWACH’s new commander, born and raised in the Show-Me State [Image 12 of 12], by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Meet GLWACH’s new commander, born and raised in the Show-Me State
LEAVE A COMMENT