Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SFL-TAP recognizes National Hire a Veteran Day [Image 10 of 12]

    SFL-TAP recognizes National Hire a Veteran Day

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    The Sustainable Ozarks Partnership Executive Director Dorsey Newcomb reached out to the Fort Leonard Wood Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program office last fall for support in identifying a qualified transitioning service member for hiring consideration. Retired Sgt. Maj. Don Payne was hired as deputy director and helps oversee day-to-day operations for the nonprofit organization. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 14:19
    Photo ID: 6325937
    VIRIN: 200723-A-A4605-001
    Resolution: 2032x1432
    Size: 526.59 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFL-TAP recognizes National Hire a Veteran Day [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stay safe on the road: Heed convoy, traffic-safety regs
    The Gulf War turns 30
    The Gulf War turns 30
    The Gulf War Turns 30
    Meeting a new challenge: Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers constantly working to improve ACFT performance
    Meeting a new challenge: Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers constantly working to improve ACFT performance
    USAMPS bids farewell to Bisacre, welcomes Knell
    Transportation Corps, 58th Trans. Bn. observe anniversaries one day apart
    ‘Anyone would do that’
    SFL-TAP recognizes National Hire a Veteran Day
    Meet GLWACH’s new commander, born and raised in the Show-Me State
    Meet GLWACH’s new commander, born and raised in the Show-Me State

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SFL-TAP recognizes National Hire a Veteran Day

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    SFL-TAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT