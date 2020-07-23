The Sustainable Ozarks Partnership Executive Director Dorsey Newcomb reached out to the Fort Leonard Wood Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program office last fall for support in identifying a qualified transitioning service member for hiring consideration. Retired Sgt. Maj. Don Payne was hired as deputy director and helps oversee day-to-day operations for the nonprofit organization. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 14:19
|Photo ID:
|6325937
|VIRIN:
|200723-A-A4605-001
|Resolution:
|2032x1432
|Size:
|526.59 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SFL-TAP recognizes National Hire a Veteran Day [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SFL-TAP recognizes National Hire a Veteran Day
LEAVE A COMMENT