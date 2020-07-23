SFL-TAP recognizes National Hire a Veteran Day

The Sustainable Ozarks Partnership Executive Director Dorsey Newcomb reached out to the Fort Leonard Wood Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program office last fall for support in identifying a qualified transitioning service member for hiring consideration. Retired Sgt. Maj. Don Payne was hired as deputy director and helps oversee day-to-day operations for the nonprofit organization. (Courtesy photo)

