    PANAMA

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Serianni 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    200822-N-HG846-0058 PANAMA CANAL (August 22, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Bryan Vargas secures a fender while transiting the Panama Canal from the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14). Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 09:52
    Photo ID: 6325550
    VIRIN: 200822-N-HG846-0058
    Resolution: 5326x3712
    Size: 957.89 KB
    Location: PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200822-N-HG846-0058 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Daniel Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    200822-N-HG846-3011
    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    Navy
    JIATF-S
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USS Tornado
    PC 14
    Enhanced CN Ops
    Enhanced CNOps

