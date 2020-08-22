200822-N-HG846-3011 PANAMA CANAL (August 22, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Travis Grantham awaits direction from the officer of the deck while transiting the Panama Canal from the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14). Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

Date Taken: 08.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 Photo by PO3 Daniel Serianni