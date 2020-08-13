Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 08:11 Photo ID: 6325484 VIRIN: 200813-G-DI310-820 Resolution: 5418x4024 Size: 7.05 MB Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US Hometown: CAPE MAY, NJ, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, HS3 Kawakami Earns Enlisted Person of the Quarter [Image 2 of 2], by SN Josalyn Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.