HS3 Kawakami Earns Enlisted Person of the Quarter

by SN Josalyn Brown

--

A Health Services Technician, otherwise known as HS, is a highly valued career in the U.S. Coast Guard. HS's provide daily medical care and emergency assistance to all Coast Guard members and their families.

The training to become a Health Services Technician is extensive. Training is six months long at the HS "A" school in Petaluma, California. The school teaches many skills needed in the fleet such as preventative medicine, wound repair, etc.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Kina Kawakami graduated from this training program on July 5, 2019, before coming to the Training Center.

Originally from Pensacola, Florida, Kawakami is currently an HS3 stationed at the Samuel J. Call Clinic here at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May after joining the Coast Guard in 2016 when she graduated high school.

Her hard work and dedication earned her the Enlisted Person of the Quarter (EPOQ) award at the unit.

"I did not know I was getting this award beforehand; I was surprised but really grateful," said Kawakami.

Kawakami was cited for her outstanding work in her department of recruit processing in the medical clinic. She is the women's clinic administrative petty officer, which leaves her in charge of logging and keeping track of all the active and recruit information for all the women here.

Kawakami also took on COVID-19 response work. The global pandemic has impacted the Training Center as a whole, but the medical clinic has taken an increased workload during this ever-changing time.

Kawakami and the rest of her department undertook a whole new way of processing each recruit company that comes through the gate.

Multiple COVID-19 tests are done on the recruits during their Restriction of Movement (ROM) period, which means all hands on deck at the clinic.

"As far as processing goes, we used to only have one processing day for the recruits, now it has changed to three, even up to four days if we have a DEPOT company coming through as well," said Kawakami.

The impact of COVID-19 not only affected Kawakami's work-life but her personal life as well. Her family was not directly impacted with any deaths from the virus, but the distance from family added some emotional stress from being away from each other for so long. Her sister, who is also an HS in the Coast Guard, is in Florida and their recent plans to see each other were canceled due to the outbreak.

Trying to keep busy in this environment can be challenging due to all the restrictions put in place to mitigate the risk of exposure. Kawakami normally volunteers at the local elementary school to help the children with their schoolwork before it was shut down due to COVID. However, she has been able to use her time to enjoy her other interests.

Kawakami expressed her love for baking and how it has grown since the start of COVID-19.

Kawakami explained, "I love baking, I would say my absolute favorite thing to bake is Cardamom buns, it was by far the best thing I've made!"

Kawakami appreciates the entire clinic but was especially grateful for her department and gives them due credit for the work that was done during the time her award covers.

"If I were to name anyone specifically it would be my whole department. It's a very good atmosphere, and we try to be lively with each other and make each other laugh all the time," she said.

