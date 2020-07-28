Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan’s Civil Support Team; local fire department conduct HAZMAT training [Image 4 of 4]

    Michigan’s Civil Support Team; local fire department conduct HAZMAT training

    GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Maj. kelly black 

    Michigan National Guard

    The Michigan National Guard’s 51st Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Civil Support Team (CST) based out of Fort Custer Training Center in Augusta, Michigan, teamed up with the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) Training Division and Schoolhouse, along with their hazardous materials (HAZMAT) fire-fighters to conduct joint training. This combined training on August 12 was initiated and sponsored by the 51st WMD-CST in order to continue strengthening its relationship with community emergency services providers within Michigan. It was also an opportunity to enhance the emergency HAZMAT response capabilities of the GRFD. (Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Black/released)

