The Michigan National Guard’s 51st Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Civil Support Team (CST) based out of Fort Custer Training Center in Augusta, Michigan, teamed up with the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) Training Division and Schoolhouse, along with their hazardous materials (HAZMAT) fire-fighters to conduct joint training. This combined training on August 12 was initiated and sponsored by the 51st WMD-CST in order to continue strengthening its relationship with community emergency services providers within Michigan. It was also an opportunity to enhance the emergency HAZMAT response capabilities of the GRFD. (Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Black/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 07:49 Photo ID: 6325461 VIRIN: 200812-Z-LI010-003 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.69 MB Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan’s Civil Support Team; local fire department conduct HAZMAT training [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. kelly black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.