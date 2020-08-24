Spc. Hwui Yoo, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conducts a leg-tuck during the Army Combat Fitness Test stage of the United States Army Pacific Command Best Warrior Competition, Aug. 24, 2020, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The USARPAC BWC 2020 is an annual week-long competition including competitors from across the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 03:16
|Photo ID:
|6325406
|VIRIN:
|200824-A-NY675-1002
|Resolution:
|6662x4441
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Hometown:
|ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, US
|Hometown:
|ROCHESTER HILLS/DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USARPAC BWC 2020: Korea, 501st MI BDE Soldier Competes in ACFT [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT