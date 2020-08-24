Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Korea, 501st MI BDE Soldier Competes in ACFT [Image 2 of 2]

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Korea, 501st MI BDE Soldier Competes in ACFT

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman 

    8th Army

    Spc. Hwui Yoo, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conducts a leg-tuck during the Army Combat Fitness Test stage of the United States Army Pacific Command Best Warrior Competition, Aug. 24, 2020, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The USARPAC BWC 2020 is an annual week-long competition including competitors from across the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 03:16
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Hometown: ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, US
    Hometown: ROCHESTER HILLS/DETROIT, MI, US
    USARPAC BWC 2020

