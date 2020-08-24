USARPAC BWC 2020: Korea, 501st MI BDE Soldier Competes in EST Range

Spc. Hwui Yoo, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, engages targets on a video screen during the Engagement Skills Trainer stage of the United States Army Pacific Command Best Warrior Competition, Aug. 24, 2020, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 08.24.2020
Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR