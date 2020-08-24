Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Korea, 501st MI BDE Soldier Competes in EST Range

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Korea, 501st MI BDE Soldier Competes in EST Range

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman 

    8th Army

    Spc. Hwui Yoo, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, engages targets on a video screen during the Engagement Skills Trainer stage of the United States Army Pacific Command Best Warrior Competition, Aug. 24, 2020, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2020: Korea, 501st MI BDE Soldier Competes in EST Range [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

