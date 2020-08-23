200823-N-CR202-1236 BREMERTON, Wash. (Aug. 23, 2020) Sailors stand at parade rest during manning the rails of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability (DPIA). During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian M. Huntington/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 02:49
|Photo ID:
|6325398
|VIRIN:
|200823-N-CR202-1236
|Resolution:
|4081x2915
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Man the Rails [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Christian Huntington, identified by DVIDS
