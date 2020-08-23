USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Man the Rails

200823-N-CR202-1229 BREMERTON, Wash. (Aug. 23, 2020) Sailors stand at parade rest during manning the rails of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability (DPIA). During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian M. Huntington/Released)

