    Camp Zama chaplains go online to educate about money amidst COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2]

    Camp Zama chaplains go online to educate about money amidst COVID-19

    JAPAN

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Lamario Harris, center, and his wife Tiara, left, eat dinner at the Camp Zama Community Club, Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 20, after attending a Money Matters Virtual Marriage Workshop hosted by the Camp Zama Religious Support Office. The free dinner was part of the workshop.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 21:19
    Camp Zama chaplains go online to educate about money amidst COVID-19

