Chaplain (Maj.) Doug Ochner, deputy chaplain, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, waves farewell after presenting a Money Matters Virtual Marriage Workshop in his office at Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 20. The Camp Zama Religious Support Office hosted the event, which also included a free dinner.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 21:19
|Photo ID:
|6325220
|VIRIN:
|200824-A-IT218-014
|Resolution:
|5292x3736
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Zama chaplains go online to educate about money amidst COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama chaplains go online to educate about money amidst COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT