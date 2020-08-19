Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama chaplains go online to educate about money amidst COVID-19 [Image 1 of 2]

    Camp Zama chaplains go online to educate about money amidst COVID-19

    JAPAN

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Chaplain (Maj.) Doug Ochner, deputy chaplain, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, waves farewell after presenting a Money Matters Virtual Marriage Workshop in his office at Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 20. The Camp Zama Religious Support Office hosted the event, which also included a free dinner.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 21:19
