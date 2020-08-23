Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing says farewell to Air Staff Judge Advocate for Massachusetts [Image 3 of 3]

    104th Fighter Wing says farewell to Air Staff Judge Advocate for Massachusetts

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 104th Fighter Wing legal office says thank you to Col. Robin Peterson, Air Staff Judge Advocate for Massachusetts, during her retirement celebration Aug. 23, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard. Peterson served in the military for 31 years, most of which she spent in Massachusetts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing says farewell to Air Staff Judge Advocate for Massachusetts [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    104th FW

