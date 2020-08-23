104th Fighter Wing says farewell to Air Staff Judge Advocate for Massachusetts

Members of the 104th Fighter Wing gather to thank and say farewell to Col. Robin Peterson, Air Staff Judge Advocate for Massachusetts, during her retirement celebration Aug. 23, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard. Peterson served in the military for 31 years, most of which she spent in Massachusetts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

