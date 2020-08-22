200822-N-FA490-1199 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 22, 2020) Ensign Thomas Demeri, from Kinnelon, New Jersey, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), serves as conning officer during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the Lewis and Clark-class dry- cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 00:17 Photo ID: 6324786 VIRIN: 200822-N-FA490-1199 Resolution: 7864x5245 Size: 1.34 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS HALSEY CONDUCTS A REPLENISHMENT-AT-SEA [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.