200822-N-FA490-1202 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 22, 2020) Yeoman 3rd Class Jeremy Williams, from Detroit, Mich., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), relays messages via phone-and-distance (POD) line with the Lewis and Clark-class dry- cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS). Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 00:16 Photo ID: 6324782 VIRIN: 200822-N-FA490-1202 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 1.22 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS HALSEY CONDUCTS A REPLENISHMENT-AT-SEA [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.