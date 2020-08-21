200821-N-NQ285-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Dillon Sharer, from Houston, Texas, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner's (DDG 116) deck department, signals to the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Grandmasters" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, on the ship's flight deck August 21, 2020. Thomas Hudner participates in Canadian Operation Nanook alongside US Coast Guard, Canadian, French, and Danish Allies to enhance their Arctic capabilities, and meet the requirements outlined in each nation’s respective defense policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Connally)

