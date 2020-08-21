Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Canadian Navy Captain Visits USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) [Image 2 of 3]

    Royal Canadian Navy Captain Visits USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200821-N-NQ285-1022 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2020) Royal Canadian Navy Capt. Martin Fluet, right, commander of Task Group 301.1, shakes hands with U.S. Navy Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Nieko Williams, from Los Angeles, assigned to the "Grandmasters" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, during a visit to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) as part of Operation Nanook August 21, 2020. Thomas Hudner participates in Canadian Operation Nanook alongside US Coast Guard, Canadian, French, and Danish Allies to enhance their Arctic capabilities, and meet the requirements outlined in each nation’s respective defense policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Connally)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Canadian Navy Captain Visits USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

