A U.S. Army medic paratrooper assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade swabs a soldier for COVID-19 during a 100% surveillance testing of the brigade in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 20, 2020 during Exercise Saber Junction 20.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Lucas)

