    Step Up and Get Tested [Image 2 of 3]

    Step Up and Get Tested

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Lucas 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army medic paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade swab soldiers for COVID-19 during a 100% surveillance testing of the brigade in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 20, 2020 during Exercise Saber Junction 20.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Lucas)

    Swabbing
    Step Up and Get Tested
    Testing

    173rd Tests Entire Force for COVID-19 Before Movement Back to Italy

