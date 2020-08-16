Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldier continues KFOR mission during COVID-19 [Image 1 of 2]

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldier continues KFOR mission during COVID-19

    KOSOVO

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Katherine Yeager talks on a radio while on mission Aug. 16, 2020, in Kosovo.
    Yeager deployed with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Oregon Army National Guard to support the Kosovo Force Regional Command East Rotation 27 mission of ensuring a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all of the people in Kosovo, in accordance with UNSCR 1244 of 1999.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 11:35
    Photo ID: 6324622
    VIRIN: 160524-Z-DH023-1021
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Army National Guard Soldier continues KFOR mission during COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

