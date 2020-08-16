Oregon Army National Guard Soldier continues KFOR mission during COVID-19

Sgt. Katherine Yeager dawns a protective face mask while on mission during the global COVID-19 pandemic Aug. 16, 2020, in Kosovo. Yeager deployed with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Oregon Army National Guard to support the Kosovo Force Regional Command East Rotation 27 mission of ensuring a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all of the people in Kosovo, in accordance with UNSCR 1244 of 1999.

