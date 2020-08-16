KFOR Regional Command East conducts a joint patrol with the Kosovo Border Police Aug. 16, 2020, in the municipality of Kamenicë/Kamenica,Kosovo. KFOR RC-E Commander attended the patrol in coordination with Kosovo Border Police officials Maj. Fahri Vishi, deputy regional KBP commander for Gjilan, and Capt. Nazif Hajrizi to demonstrate KFOR’s continued commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all of the people in Kosovo, in accordance with UNSCR 1244 of 1999.

