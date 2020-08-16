Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR Regional Command East conducts a joint patrol [Image 3 of 5]

    KFOR Regional Command East conducts a joint patrol

    KOSOVO

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    KFOR Regional Command East conducts a joint patrol with the Kosovo Border Police Aug. 16, 2020, in the municipality of Kamenicë/Kamenica,Kosovo. KFOR RC-E Commander attended the patrol in coordination with Kosovo Border Police officials Maj. Fahri Vishi, deputy regional KBP commander for Gjilan, and Capt. Nazif Hajrizi to demonstrate KFOR’s continued commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all of the people in Kosovo, in accordance with UNSCR 1244 of 1999.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 11:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Regional Command East conducts a joint patrol [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

