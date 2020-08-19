The Coast Guard Cutter Resolute's law enforcement team stop migrants off the coast of Marathon, Florida Aug. 19, 2020. The Coast Guard has interdicted approximately 140 Cuban migrants who have attempted to illegally enter the U.S via the maritime environment in fiscal year 2020, which began Oct. 1, 2019, compared to 482 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 10:57 Photo ID: 6324612 VIRIN: 200819-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 1157x393 Size: 50.83 KB Location: MARATHON, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard repatriates 20 migrants to Cubs [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.