    MARATHON, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    The Coast Guard Cutter Resolute's law enforcement team stop migrants off the coast of Marathon, Florida Aug. 19, 2020. The Coast Guard has interdicted approximately 140 Cuban migrants who have attempted to illegally enter the U.S via the maritime environment in fiscal year 2020, which began Oct. 1, 2019, compared to 482 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 10:57
    Photo ID: 6324612
    VIRIN: 200819-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 1157x393
    Size: 50.83 KB
    Location: MARATHON, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 20 migrants to Cubs [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard repatriates 20 migrants to Cuba
    law enforcement
    coast guard
    Cuba
    cutter resolute
    migrant interdiction
    rustic

