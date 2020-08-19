Coast Guard repatriates 20 migrants to Cuba

This is a photo of the boat the migrants traveled on from Cuba to the United States, when Coast Guard law enforcement crews interdicted it off the coast of Marathon, Florida, Aug.19, 2020. The Coast Guard has interdicted approximately 140 Cuban migrants who have attempted to illegally enter the U.S via the maritime environment in fiscal year 2020, which began Oct. 1, 2019, compared to 482 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

