200821-N-YK910-1020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2020) – Food service assistants, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) supply department, prepare a meal for serving in the ship’s galley, Aug. 21, 2020. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Christopher B. Janik/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 05:23 Photo ID: 6324460 VIRIN: 200821-N-YK910-1020 Resolution: 3308x2363 Size: 465.54 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.