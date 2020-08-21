200821-N-YK910-1011 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2020) – Culinary Specialists and food service assistants, right, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) supply department, serve lunch to Sailors in the ship’s galley, Aug. 21, 2020. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Christopher B. Janik/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 This work, USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.