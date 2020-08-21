Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha on the move

    Alpha on the move

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Alpha Battery 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion perform Prepare for Movement and Emplacement in addition to a tactical convoy in order to conduct mobility exercises at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 21, 2020. As a joint member of Team ADAB, the 5-52 ADA plays a vital role in the defense of U.S. personnel and coalition partners in the Arabian Gulf Region from aggressive actors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 02:45
