Alpha on the move

Soldiers from Alpha Battery 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion perform Prepare for Movement and Emplacement in addition to a tactical convoy in order to conduct mobility exercises at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 21, 2020. As a joint member of Team ADAB, the 5-52 ADA plays a vital role in the defense of U.S. personnel and coalition partners in the Arabian Gulf Region from aggressive actors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

Date Taken: 08.21.2020