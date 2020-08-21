Soldiers from Alpha Battery 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion perform Prepare for Movement and Emplacement in addition to a tactical convoy in order to conduct mobility exercises at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 21, 2020. As a joint member of Team ADAB, the 5-52 ADA plays a vital role in the defense of U.S. personnel and coalition partners in the Arabian Gulf Region from aggressive actors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 02:45
|Photo ID:
|6324377
|VIRIN:
|200821-F-BT522-0158
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.37 MB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alpha on the move [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT