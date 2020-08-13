Col. Jeff Hackett, Commander, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, takes after action review notes during the Command Post Exercise training event at Camp Atterbury, IN, August 12, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Hobbs)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 19:04
|Photo ID:
|6324064
|VIRIN:
|200812-A-XO554-0004
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 54th SFAB partners with First Army for second annual training event at Camp Atterbury IN, 12 August, 2020. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
