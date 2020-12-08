Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th SFAB partners with First Army for second annual training event at Camp Atterbury IN, 12 August, 2020.

    54th SFAB partners with First Army for second annual training event at Camp Atterbury IN, 12 August, 2020.

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Sgt. James Hobbs 

    First Army

    Maj. Matthew Hygema, S2 OIC, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, explains the tactical operations center layout to Cpt. Jacob Kegle, 157th IN BDE Military Intelligence OC/T, during the 54th SFAB’s second annual training event at Camp Atterbury, IN, August 12, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Hobbs)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 19:04
    Photo ID: 6324061
    VIRIN: 200812-A-XO554-0001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.48 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 54th SFAB partners with First Army for second annual training event at Camp Atterbury IN, 12 August, 2020. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Army
    National Guard
    54
    157th IN BDE
    157
    Security Forces Assistance Brigade
    54th SFAB

